CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CINT. Bank of America began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CINT stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20. CI&T has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,780,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

