Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Veracyte by 593.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 75.7% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 77.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VCYT opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.96. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

