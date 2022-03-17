UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,057 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hecla Mining by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 53,892 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Hecla Mining by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 159,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 957,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

NYSE:HL opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.21, a PEG ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 2.05. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.43%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

