UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.39 Million Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,005 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 728.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after buying an additional 1,748,916 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 724.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,152 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,747 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,099 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 732,037 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,326 shares of company stock valued at $557,632. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.