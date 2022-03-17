Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arvinas by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,446 shares of company stock worth $5,476,923 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

