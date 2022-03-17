Comerica Bank Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,303 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in Stellantis by 16.6% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,361,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 477,480 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 7.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

