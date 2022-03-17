Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCOM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 164,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 97,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

