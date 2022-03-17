Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAL opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

