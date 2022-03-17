Comerica Bank Sells 464 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 112,183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $610.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.95.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

