Comerica Bank Reduces Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 142.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AAN opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.04. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

