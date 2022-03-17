Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $19,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 44.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 461,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in frontdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

frontdoor stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $57.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

