-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($1.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
U.S. Well Services stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12. U.S. Well Services has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.41.
US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.
