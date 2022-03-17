American International Group Inc. Sells 370 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Children’s Place by 1,221.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of PLCE opened at $55.05 on Thursday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The company had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

