Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 866,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in News were worth $20,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in News by 127.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in News during the third quarter worth $90,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in News during the third quarter worth $266,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

