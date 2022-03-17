Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Stock Position Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 230,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,440 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 235,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 47,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $944.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

