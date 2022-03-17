Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $19,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 333.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2,545.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 62,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $909,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNLI stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $329,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $487,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,897. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

