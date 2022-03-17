American International Group Inc. Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 28.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after buying an additional 140,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Woodmark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 81,725 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.71 per share, for a total transaction of $111,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,031 shares of company stock valued at $864,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

AMWD opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.21 million, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 2.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Profile (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.