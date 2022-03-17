Financial Survey: Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) and Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

61.6% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Molecular Templates shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Molecular Templates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Leap Therapeutics and Molecular Templates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Molecular Templates 0 0 3 0 3.00

Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.40%. Molecular Templates has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 432.13%. Given Molecular Templates’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Molecular Templates is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Molecular Templates’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 105.39 -$40.59 million ($0.48) -3.73 Molecular Templates $18.84 million 7.44 -$104.92 million ($1.90) -1.31

Leap Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Molecular Templates. Leap Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molecular Templates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Templates has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Molecular Templates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics -2,705.80% -65.79% -57.48% Molecular Templates -417.71% -117.50% -46.38%

Summary

Molecular Templates beats Leap Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Molecular Templates (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E. Poma, Jean Gariépy, and Leigh Revers in 2000 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.