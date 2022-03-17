Contrasting National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) & Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Instruments and Resonate Blends’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.47 billion 3.50 $89.32 million $0.66 59.02 Resonate Blends N/A N/A -$1.94 million N/A N/A

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of National Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of National Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for National Instruments and Resonate Blends, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 0 1 4 0 2.80 Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26.32%. Given National Instruments’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe National Instruments is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 6.08% 14.67% 9.46% Resonate Blends N/A N/A -245.29%

Volatility and Risk

National Instruments has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Instruments beats Resonate Blends on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio. The company's application software comprises NI TestStand that is used for automated test and measurement applications in manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand, a software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals; and NI InsightCM Enterprise, a software for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its operations management and analytic enterprise software include NI DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; NI SystemLink, a systems management and data collection software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system; and NI Optimal Plus. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, aerospace, and defense industries; and government agencies. National Instruments Corporation has strategic agreements with Konrad Technologies, Inc. to develop test systems and solutions for autonomous driving software and hardware validation; and Foretellix Ltd. to enhance the safety of advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Resonate Blends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resonate Blends, Inc. is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T. Brock in October 1984 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

