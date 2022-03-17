Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of MOS opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

