Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

RPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,384 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

