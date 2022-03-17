Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ziff Davis Inc. is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. Ziff Davis Inc., formerly known as J2 Global Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZD. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $408.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

