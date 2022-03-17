Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $21,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 31.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $86.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

