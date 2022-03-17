Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director Sells $162,900,000.00 in Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ltd. Enervest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

