Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 58,813 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $20,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 205.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 2,193.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 629,295 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 59.2% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,673,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,759,000 after buying an additional 622,060 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 64.7% during the third quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 1,079,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 423,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 51.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 342,803 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SVC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.21%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

