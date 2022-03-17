Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 9,659 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $21,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

