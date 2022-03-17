Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.79 Million Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $21,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 127.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $356,171.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $117,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,427 shares of company stock worth $5,281,654. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

