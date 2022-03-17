Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $5,181,750.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $5,181,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,310,027.85.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $2,328,534.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,263.75.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

Thryv stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,322 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 177.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 309,865 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,901,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 255,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

