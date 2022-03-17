Dale Chappell Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) insider Dale Chappell acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HGEN opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humanigen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Humanigen (Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

