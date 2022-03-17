Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,525,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 367,889 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 45.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 714,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 28.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

BKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

