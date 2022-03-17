American International Group Inc. Sells 2,461 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AXL opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

