American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $116.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.