The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,070,000 after purchasing an additional 97,199 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $65,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,058 shares of company stock valued at $378,128. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

