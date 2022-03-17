Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 150,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,369,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.39. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth about $22,937,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 284,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

