NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NETGEAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in NETGEAR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTGR opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $45.12.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

