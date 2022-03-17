Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
SQFT stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Presidio Property Trust (SQFT)
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.