Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

SQFT stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

