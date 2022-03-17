DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $83.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.63, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average of $195.42.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

