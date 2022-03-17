Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Craig Hallum

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $4.80 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $955.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

