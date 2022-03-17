Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Shares of DADA opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 129.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after buying an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 854,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 346,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

