Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the February 13th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTWRF. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($36.26) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

