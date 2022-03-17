Short Interest in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Grows By 32.2%

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. UGI has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UGI will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,497,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,915,000 after purchasing an additional 844,167 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,569,000 after purchasing an additional 539,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.