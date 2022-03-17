Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $4.01. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 65,951 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

