MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up to $13.26

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $13.82. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 925 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAX. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $895.98 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.