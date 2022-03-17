MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up to $13.26

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $13.82. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 925 shares.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MAX. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.
The stock has a market cap of $895.98 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57.
About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
