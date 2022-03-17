Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $113.35

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.35, but opened at $105.05. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 8,332 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

