SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Specifically, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SkyWest by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,933,000 after acquiring an additional 278,959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,289,000 after acquiring an additional 262,503 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

