MAG Silver’s (MAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.
Shares of MAG stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 215.65 and a beta of 1.10.
MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
