MAG Silver’s (MAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 215.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after buying an additional 213,242 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,502,000 after buying an additional 1,505,098 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after buying an additional 111,693 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,065,000 after buying an additional 66,526 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

