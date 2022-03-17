Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) to announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Coty reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. Coty has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.57 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Coty by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $38,737,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Coty by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,096,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coty by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,614 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

