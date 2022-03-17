HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) PT Raised to $50.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.60.

HollyFrontier ( NYSE:HFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in its El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.