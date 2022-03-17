BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) & Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Critical Review

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get BIT Mining alerts:

This table compares BIT Mining and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -4.32% -21.66% -14.59% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

67.5% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIT Mining and Xponential Fitness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $1.33 billion 0.15 -$58.27 million ($0.86) -3.24 Xponential Fitness $155.08 million 7.32 N/A N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BIT Mining and Xponential Fitness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Xponential Fitness 0 0 9 1 3.10

Xponential Fitness has a consensus target price of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.49%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats BIT Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIT Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.