Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 42,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after buying an additional 79,723 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,599,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.