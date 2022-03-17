Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.78.
In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 42,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after buying an additional 79,723 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,599,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.
About Washington Federal (Get Rating)
Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Washington Federal (WAFD)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.